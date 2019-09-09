Greek industrial output falls 2.1% y/y in July

ATHENS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 2.1% in July compared to the same month last year, after a 0.3% rise in June, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production dropped 1.9% from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell 10.4%. Electricity production declined 2.3% with water output up 2.9%. KEY FIGURES (%) July June May April March Feb. Industrial -2.1 0.3 +0.2* +2.4* -0.6 +1.8* output y/y Manufacturing -1.9 +1.0 +2.1 -0.2 -0.2 +3.1 output * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)