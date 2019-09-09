Market News
September 9, 2019 / 9:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek industrial output falls 2.1% y/y in July

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output fell 2.1%
in July compared to the same month last year, after a 0.3% rise
in June, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production
dropped 1.9% from the same month in 2018, while mining output
fell 10.4%. Electricity production declined 2.3% with water
output up 2.9%.
    
    
 KEY FIGURES (%)  July    June   May    April    March   Feb.
 Industrial       -2.1    0.3    +0.2*   +2.4*   -0.6    +1.8*
 output y/y                                              
                                                         
 Manufacturing    -1.9    +1.0    +2.1  -0.2     -0.2    +3.1
 output                                                  
 * revised

source: ELSTAT 

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
