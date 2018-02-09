FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
#Market News
February 9, 2018 / 10:11 AM / in 16 hours

Greek industrial output rises 0.2 pct y/y in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 0.2
percent in December compared to the same month in 2016, after an
upwardly revised 2.0 percent increase in November, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose
6.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining output
dropped 8.8 percent. Electricity production decreased 13.6
percent.
    
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES         DEC   NOV   OCT   SEPT   AUG  JULY
(%)
Industrial          0.2   2.0*  0.7   3.2    5.5  2.1
output y/y
Manufacturing       6.3   0.2  -0.3   1.3    3.1  1.3
output y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT            

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.