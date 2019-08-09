Market News
August 9, 2019 / 9:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek industrial output rises 0.3% y/y in June

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 0.3%
in June compared to the same month last year, after a revised
0.1% decline in May, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose
1.0% from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell 0.4%.
Electricity production declined 2.2% with water output up 0.6%.
    
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES (%)             JUNE  MAY   APRIL  MARCH  FEB
Industrial output y/y       0.3  -0.1*  2.3*  -0.6*   1.7*
Manufacturing output        1.0   2.1  -0.2   -0.2    3.1
---------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT 

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
