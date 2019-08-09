Greek industrial output rises 0.3% y/y in June

ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 0.3% in June compared to the same month last year, after a revised 0.1% decline in May, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 1.0% from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell 0.4%. Electricity production declined 2.2% with water output up 0.6%. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES (%) JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB Industrial output y/y 0.3 -0.1* 2.3* -0.6* 1.7* Manufacturing output 1.0 2.1 -0.2 -0.2 3.1 --------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)