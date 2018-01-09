FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 9, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek industrial output rises 0.8 pct y/y in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 0.8
percent in November compared to the same month a year ago, after
an upwardly revised 0.7 percent increase in October, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose
0.2 percent from the same month last year, while mining output
dropped 8.4 percent. Electricity production increased 6.5
percent.
    
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES         NOV   OCT   SEPT   AUG  JULY  JUNE 
(%)
Industrial          0.8   0.7*  3.2    5.5  2.1   1.8
output y/y
Manufacturing       0.2  -0.3   1.3    3.1  1.3   2.8
output y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

