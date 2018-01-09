Greek industrial output rises 0.8 pct y/y in November

ATHENS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 0.8 percent in November compared to the same month a year ago, after an upwardly revised 0.7 percent increase in October, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 0.2 percent from the same month last year, while mining output dropped 8.4 percent. Electricity production increased 6.5 percent. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE (%) Industrial 0.8 0.7* 3.2 5.5 2.1 1.8 output y/y Manufacturing 0.2 -0.3 1.3 3.1 1.3 2.8 output y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)