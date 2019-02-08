Market News
February 8, 2019 / 10:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek industrial output rises 1.1 pct y/y in December

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output increased
1.1 percent in December compared to the same month in 2017,
after an upwardly revised 4.2 percent rise in November,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production shrank
0.2 percent from the same month last year, while mining output
fell 4.2 percent. Electricity production increased 6.7 percent
with water output down 0.9 percent.
    
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     DEC   NOV   OCT    SEPT     AUG    JULY
(%)
Industrial      1.1   4.2*  -0.7   1.8      1.0    2.0
output y/y
Manufacturing  -0.2   5.3   -1.3   1.3      2.9    4.1
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
