Greek industrial output rises 1.1 pct y/y in December

ATHENS, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output increased 1.1 percent in December compared to the same month in 2017, after an upwardly revised 4.2 percent rise in November, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production shrank 0.2 percent from the same month last year, while mining output fell 4.2 percent. Electricity production increased 6.7 percent with water output down 0.9 percent. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG JULY (%) Industrial 1.1 4.2* -0.7 1.8 1.0 2.0 output y/y Manufacturing -0.2 5.3 -1.3 1.3 2.9 4.1 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)