Greek industrial output rises 1.1 pct y/y in March

ATHENS, May 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output increased 1.1 percent in March compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 1.9 percent decline in February, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production fell 1.1 percent from the same month last year, while mining output dropped 10.2 percent. Electricity production increased 15 percent. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT (%) Industrial 1.1 -1.9* -1.2 1.3 2.0 1.6 output y/y Manufacturing -1.1 0.2 6.4 6.3 0.2 -0.3 output y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)