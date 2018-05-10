FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 9:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek industrial output rises 1.1 pct y/y in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, May 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output increased
1.1 percent in March compared to the same month last year, after
an upwardly revised 1.9 percent decline in February, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production fell
1.1 percent from the same month last year, while mining output
dropped 10.2 percent. Electricity production increased 15
percent.

***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES         MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT
(%)
Industrial          1.1    -1.9* -1.2   1.3   2.0   1.6
output y/y
Manufacturing      -1.1     0.2   6.4   6.3   0.2  -0.3
output y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
