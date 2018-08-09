Greek industrial output rises 1.2 pct y/y in June

ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output increased by 1.2 percent in June compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 1.7 percent rise in May, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production increased 0.9 percent from the same month last year, while mining output rose 7.4 percent. Electricity production increased by 1.1 percent. There was a 0.2 percent decline in water supply. ********************************************************* KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN (%) Industrial 1.2 1.7* 2.0 1.2 -1.9 -1.2 output y/y Manufacturing 0.9 0.3 2.4 -1.1 0.2 6.4 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)