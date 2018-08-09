FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
August 9, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated 43 minutes ago

Greek industrial output rises 1.2 pct y/y in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output increased
by 1.2 percent in June compared to the same month last year,
after an upwardly revised 1.7 percent rise in May, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production
increased 0.9 percent from the same month last year, while
mining output rose 7.4 percent. Electricity production increased
by 1.1 percent. There was a 0.2 percent decline in water supply.
    
*********************************************************
KEY FIGURES         JUNE   MAY   APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN
(%)
Industrial          1.2    1.7*  2.0     1.2    -1.9  -1.2
output y/y
Manufacturing       0.9    0.3   2.4    -1.1     0.2   6.4
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT
    

        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.