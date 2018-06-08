FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 9:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek industrial output rises 1.9 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, June 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output increased
by 1.9 percent in April compared to the same month last year,
after an upwardly revised 1.2 percent rise in March, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose
2.4 percent from the same month last year, while mining output
dropped 6.4 percent. Electricity production increased 2.2
percent.
    
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES         APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV
(%)
Industrial          1.9      1.2*   -1.9  -1.2   1.3   2.0
output y/y
Manufacturing       2.4     -1.1     0.2   6.4   6.3   0.2
output y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
