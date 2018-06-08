Greek industrial output rises 1.9 pct y/y in April

ATHENS, June 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output increased by 1.9 percent in April compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 1.2 percent rise in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose 2.4 percent from the same month last year, while mining output dropped 6.4 percent. Electricity production increased 2.2 percent. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV (%) Industrial 1.9 1.2* -1.9 -1.2 1.3 2.0 output y/y Manufacturing 2.4 -1.1 0.2 6.4 6.3 0.2 output y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)