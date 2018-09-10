FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 10, 2018 / 9:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek industrial output rises 1.9 pct y/y in July

    ATHENS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output
increased 1.9 percent in July compared to the same month last
year, after a 1.2 percent increase in June, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production
increased 4.1 percent from the same month last year, while
mining output rose 9.6 percent. Electricity production fell 6.2
percent with water output down 3.1 percent.
    
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES         JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL   MARCH   FEB
(%)
Industrial          1.9    1.2    1.7   2.0     1.2    -1.9
output y/y
Manufacturing       4.1    0.9    0.3   2.4    -1.1     0.2
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
