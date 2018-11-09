Market News
November 9, 2018 / 10:21 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek industrial output rises 2 pct y/y in September

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output increased
2.0 percent in September compared to the same month last year,
after a downwardly revised 1.0 percent increase in August,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production
increased 1.3 percent from the same month last year, while
mining output fell 14.7 percent. Electricity production rose
10.7 percent with water output down 2.2 percent.
    
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES         SEPT   AUGUST   JULY   JUNE   MAY   APRIL
(%)
Industrial          2.0      1.4      2.0    1.2    1.7   2.0  
output y/y
Manufacturing       1.3      2.9      4.1    0.9    0.3   2.4 
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Renee Maltezou)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
