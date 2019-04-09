Market News
April 9, 2019 / 9:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek industrial output rises 2.3 pct y/y in February

    ATHENS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 2.3
percent in February compared to the same month last year, after
an upwardly revised 4.2 percent increase in January, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew
3.1 percent from the same month in 2018, while mining output
rose 8.9 percent. Electricity production decreased 1.3 percent
with water output up 1.4 percent.
    
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     FEB   JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT    SEPT
(%)
Industrial      2.3   4.2*  1.3   4.2   -0.7   1.8 
output y/y
Manufacturing   3.1   0.2  -0.2   5.3   -1.3   1.3 
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
