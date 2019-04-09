Greek industrial output rises 2.3 pct y/y in February

ATHENS, April 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 2.3 percent in February compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 4.2 percent increase in January, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 3.1 percent from the same month in 2018, while mining output rose 8.9 percent. Electricity production decreased 1.3 percent with water output up 1.4 percent. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT (%) Industrial 2.3 4.2* 1.3 4.2 -0.7 1.8 output y/y Manufacturing 3.1 0.2 -0.2 5.3 -1.3 1.3 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)