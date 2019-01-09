Market News
Greek industrial output rises 3.1 pct y/y in November

    ATHENS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output increased
3.1 percent in November compared to the same month last year,
after a downwardly revised 0.7 percent drop in October,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production rose
5.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining output
fell 4.1 percent. Electricity production fell 2.2 percent with
water output up 0.5 percent.
    
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES     NOV   OCT    SEPT     AUG    JULY   JUNE
(%)
Industrial      3.1   -0.7*  1.8      1.0    2.0    1.2
output y/y
Manufacturing   5.3   -1.3   1.3      2.9    4.1    0.9
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT          

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
