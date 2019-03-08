Greek industrial output rises 3.4 pct y/y in January

ATHENS, March 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 3.4 percent in January compared to the same month in 2018, after an upwardly revised 1.3 percent increase in December, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 0.2 percent from the same month in 2018, while mining output fell 32.1 percent. Electricity production increased 21.9 percent with water output up 2.1 percent. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG (%) Industrial 3.4 1.3* 4.2 -0.7 1.8 1.0 output y/y Manufacturing 0.2 -0.2 5.3 -1.3 1.3 2.9 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)