Market News
March 8, 2019 / 10:09 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek industrial output rises 3.4 pct y/y in January

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, March 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 3.4
percent in January compared to the same month in 2018, after an
upwardly revised 1.3 percent increase in December, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew
0.2 percent from the same month in 2018, while mining output
fell 32.1 percent. Electricity production increased 21.9 percent
with water output up 2.1 percent.
    
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES     JAN   DEC   NOV   OCT    SEPT     AUG 
(%)
Industrial      3.4   1.3*  4.2   -0.7   1.8      1.0 
output y/y
Manufacturing   0.2  -0.2   5.3   -1.3   1.3      2.9 
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below