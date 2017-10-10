Greek industrial output rises 5.6 pct y/y in August, helped by electricity

ATHENS, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 5.6 percent in August compared to the same month a year ago, after an upwardly revised 2.1 percent increase in July, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 3.1 percent from the same month last year, while mining output increased 6.6 percent. Electricity production increased 15.1 percent. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH (%) Industrial +5.6 +2.1* +1.8 +6.3 +0.8 +10.1 output y/y Manufacturing +3.1 +1.3 +2.8 +4.2 +3.7 +8.6 output y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)