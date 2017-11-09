Greek industrial output rose 2.4 percent in September, mining helps

ATHENS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 2.4 percent in September compared to the same month a year ago, after a downwardly revised 5.5 percent increase in August, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 1.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining output increased 15.3 percent. Electricity production increased 4.2 percent. KEY FIGURES SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY APRIL (%) Industrial +2.4 +5.5 * +2.1 +1.8 +6.3 +0.8 output y/y Manufacturi +1.3 +3.1 +1.3 +2.8 +4.2 +3.7 ng output y/y * revised data (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)