Greek industrial output rose 2.4 percent in September, mining helps
November 9, 2017 / 10:15 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek industrial output rose 2.4 percent in September, mining helps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 2.4
percent in September compared to the same month a year ago,
after a downwardly revised 5.5 percent increase in August,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew
1.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining output
increased 15.3 percent. Electricity production increased 4.2
percent.
    
 KEY FIGURES  SEPT  AUG     JULY  JUNE   MAY   APRIL
     (%)                                       
 Industrial   +2.4  +5.5 *  +2.1  +1.8   +6.3  +0.8
 output y/y                                    
 Manufacturi  +1.3  +3.1    +1.3  +2.8   +4.2  +3.7
 ng output                                     
 y/y                                           
  * revised data

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

