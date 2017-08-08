Greek June industrial output rises 1.6 pct y/y, helped by manufacturing

ATHENS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 1.6 percent in June compared to the same month a year ago, after an upwardly revised 6.3 percent increase in May, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew 2.8 percent from the same month last year, while mining output declined 3.5 percent. Electricity production increased 0.1 percent. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN (%) Industrial +1.6 +6.3* +0.8 +10.1 +11.0 +7.1 output y/y Manufacturing +2.8 +4.2 +3.7 +8.6 +6.1 +1.1 output y/y ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)