Greek June industrial output rises 1.6 pct y/y, helped by manufacturing
#Market News
August 8, 2017 / 9:30 AM / 2 months ago

Greek June industrial output rises 1.6 pct y/y, helped by manufacturing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 1.6
percent in June compared to the same month a year ago, after an
upwardly revised 6.3 percent increase in May, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    Looking at index components, manufacturing production grew
2.8 percent from the same month last year, while mining output
declined 3.5 percent. Electricity production increased 0.1
percent.
    
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES         JUNE   MAY  APRIL  MARCH  FEB  JAN 
(%)
Industrial          +1.6  +6.3* +0.8   +10.1 +11.0 +7.1
output y/y
Manufacturing       +2.8  +4.2  +3.7    +8.6  +6.1 +1.1
output y/y
-----------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

