July 10, 2018 / 9:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek May industrial output at +1.0 pct y/y from revised +2.0 pct April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 1.0
percent in May compared to the same month last year, after an
upwardly revised 2.0 percent recorded in April, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    In a breakdown of index components, manufacturing production
rose 0.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining
output rose 6.8 percent. Electricity production rose 2.7
percent. There was a 1.1 percent decline in water supply.
    
**********************************************************
 KEY FIGURES    MAY     APRIL   MARCH   FEB   JAN   DEC
 %                                                  
 Industrial     1.0     2.0 *   1.2     -1.9  -1.2  1.3 
 output y/y                                         
 Manufacturing  0.3     2.4     -1.1    0.2   6.4   6.3 
 output y/y                                         
 
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)
(Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)
