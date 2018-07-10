Greek May industrial output at +1.0 pct y/y from revised +2.0 pct April

ATHENS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greek industrial output rose 1.0 percent in May compared to the same month last year, after an upwardly revised 2.0 percent recorded in April, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. In a breakdown of index components, manufacturing production rose 0.3 percent from the same month last year, while mining output rose 6.8 percent. Electricity production rose 2.7 percent. There was a 1.1 percent decline in water supply. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC % Industrial 1.0 2.0 * 1.2 -1.9 -1.2 1.3 output y/y Manufacturing 0.3 2.4 -1.1 0.2 6.4 6.3 output y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting By Lefteris Papadimas)