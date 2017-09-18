Greece must complete most pending bailout reforms by November- PM

ATHENS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Greece must complete most of the pending reforms agreed with its international lenders by November in order to speed up the conclusion of a key progress review and exit the bailout in time, Prime Minister Alexis TSipras said on Monday.

“We must show our determination to conclude the third review as soon as possible,” Tsipras told his cabinet.

“I would like us to have completed most of the reforms demanded under the third review by November, to avoid giving anyone excuses, at home or abroad.”

Tsipras has called on Greece’s European Union and International Monetary Fund creditors to act in “good faith” and help the country emerge from crisis when its third bailout expires in August 2018. Tsipras’ term ends a year later. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)