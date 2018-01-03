FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Financials
January 3, 2018 / 2:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greece sets Feb. 16 bid deadline for DESFA gas grid sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Greece’s privatisation agency (HRADF) has pushed back to Feb. 16 the deadline to submit binding offers for a 66 percent stake in natural gas grid operator DESFA, sources close to the process said on Wednesday.

Interested investors had sought an extension from a previous Dec. 22 deadline, expecting HRADF to give them a new date in February.

One of the sources said HRADF set the date at a board meeting last month.

HRADF had earlier identified the two investor groups qualified to proceed to the next phase of the tender and the submission of binding bids as Spain’s Regasificadora del Noroeste (Reganosa) and a consortium of Italy’s Snam, Spain’s Enagas, Belgium’s Fluxys and Dutch Gasunie.

The asset sale is part of a privatisation scheme under Greece’s multi-billion euro bailout with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.

DESFA owns and operates Greece’s natural gas network and a liquefied natural gas terminal off the Greek capital Athens. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou, editing by David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.