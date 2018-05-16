FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 2:41 PM / in an hour

Greece shortlists seven groups for Egnatia motorway concession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 16 (Reuters) - Greece on Wednesday prequalified seven investment groups to take part in the second phase of a tender for the administration of Egnatia Odos, a motorway in northern Greece, privatisation agency HRADF said.

It listed them as:

- ANAS International Enterprise S.p.A.

- Diolkos S.A

- GEK Terna S.A. with Egis Projects S.A.

- Freyja Holdings SARL [Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 L.P. / Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 SCSp]

- Roadis Transportation Holding S.L.U. with Aktor Concessions S.A.

- Sichuan Communications Investment Group Co., Ltd with Damco Energy S.A.

- Vinci Highways, Vinci Concessions with Mytilineos Holdings S.A.

Egnatia stretches 648 km (402 miles) from the western port town of Igoumenitsa to Evros in the northeast, at the border with Turkey, and the contract for financing, operation and maintenance of the motorway and three annex roads is for 35 years, according to its initial invitation to tender. (Reporting by Michele Kambas)

