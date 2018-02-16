UPDATE 2-Nine groups interested in Greek motorway privatisation concession

(Recasts with expressions of interest submitted)

ATHENS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Greece received on Friday nine expressions of interest for the long-term operation of its biggest motorway Egnatia, part of a privatisation scheme launched under its bailout programme.

Egnatia stretches 648 km (402 miles) from the western port town of Igoumenitsa to Evros in the northeast, at the border with Turkey, and the contract for financing, operation and maintenance of the motorway and three annex roads will be for 35 years.

The privatisations agency said on Friday that the following groups had submitted expressions of interest:

- Italy’s state-owned ANAS International Enterprise

- Spain’s ROADIS Transportation with Greece’s AKTOR Concessions

- France’s Vinci with Greece’s Mytilineos

- Greece’s GEK TERNA with France’s Egis Projects

- Deutsche Invest Equity Partners with Dimera

- China’s Sichuan Communications Investment Group Co. with Damco Energy

- Northern Greece Corridor consortium; Freyja Holdings Sarl and Greece’s Diolkos.

The privatisations agency will now draw up a shortlist of which groups can submit binding bids.

Athens, under its bailout agreement, must launch the binding bids phase for Egnatia in March. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris and Susan Fenton)