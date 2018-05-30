FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 6:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greece gets five expressions of interest in Hellenic Petroleum sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, May 30 (Reuters) - Greece received five expressions of interest for a majority stake in its biggest oil refiner Hellenic Petroleum, the country’s privatisations agency said on Wednesday.

Initial interest was submitted by: Alrai Group Holdings Limited, a consortium comprising Carbon Asset Management DWC-LLC and Alshaheen Group, Gupta Family Group Alliance, Glencore Energy UK and Vitol Holding B.V.

Greece and Paneuropean Oil and Industrial Holding are jointly selling a stake of at least 50.1 percent in the refiner.

The deadline for making submissions expired at 1400 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Angeliki Koutantou. Editing by Jane Merriman)

