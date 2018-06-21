UPDATE 1-Greek utility Public Power gets 6 expressions of interest for coal-fired units

(Adds background, details)

ATHENS, June 21 (Reuters) - Public Power Corp. (PPC) , Greece’s dominant power utility, has received six expressions of interest for about 40 percent of its coal-fired capacity that is being sold under Greece’s international bailout, it said on Thursday.

The groups which submitted interest for three coal-fired units and a licence to build a new one are: GEK-Terna, Mytilineos, Elvalhalkor; Damco in a joint venture with China’s Beijing Guohua power Company; and two Czech companies - Indoverse Coal Investments and Energeticky Prumyslovy Holdings.

Investors had until 1400 GMT on Thursday to submit interest.

PPC will now draw up a shortlist of potential bidders in the coming months.

Greece and its lenders have agreed that PPC, which is 51 percent owned by the state, will divest the units to help open up the sector after an EU court ruled the company abused its dominance in the coal market.

PPC aims to sign an agreement on the sale, which has drawn fierce protest from unions, by October and to conclude the divestment by January. Its shareholders will meet on June 26 to approve the spin-off of the units. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Adrian Croft)