ESM chief says Greece needs market borrowing strategy before bailout ends

BRUSSELS, July 10 (Reuters) - Greece should develop a strategy for borrowing in the markets and should borrow in the market before the end of its euro zone bailout programme next year, the head of the European Stability Mechanism said on Monday.

Klaus Regling told reporters that Athens' borrowing requirement would not be very great but the experience of other countries who had been in bailout programmes showed it was normal for governments not to wait until after they no longer had bailout access before testing market sources of finance. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Francesco Guarascio)