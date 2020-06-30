Greek April retail sales drop 24.8% y/y, led by books, fuel

ATHENS, June 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell 24.8% in April compared to the same month a year ago after a downwardly revised 2.4% decline in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday. Retail sales were led lower by books and stationary, automotive fuel, food, beverages and tobacco, the data showed. Greece's economy is expected to contract by up to 10% this year, according to government estimates, as the coronavirus pandemic brought economic activity to a near standstill. The government started to gradually lift lockdown measures on May 4. **************************************************************** KEY FIGURES April March Feb Jan Dec Retail sales by volume y/y -24.8 -2.4* 2.5 6.2 -1.5 Retail sales by revenue y/y -24.7 -0.7* 3.6 7.8 0.1 ------------------------------------------------------------ *revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)