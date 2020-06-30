Market News
June 30, 2020 / 9:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek April retail sales drop 24.8% y/y, led by books, fuel

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, June 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 24.8% in April compared to the same month a year ago after
a downwardly revised 2.4% decline in March, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    Retail sales were led lower by books and stationary,
automotive fuel, food, beverages and tobacco, the data showed.
    Greece's economy is expected to contract by up to 10% this
year, according to government estimates, as the coronavirus
pandemic brought economic activity to a near standstill. The
government started to gradually lift lockdown measures on May 4.
    
****************************************************************
KEY FIGURES                 April   March  Feb   Jan   Dec
Retail sales by volume y/y  -24.8   -2.4*  2.5   6.2   -1.5
Retail sales by revenue y/y -24.7   -0.7*  3.6   7.8    0.1
------------------------------------------------------------
*revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou)
