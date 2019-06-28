Greek April retail sales fall 2.7%, led by department stores, foods

ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume declined 2.7% in April compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 5.0% rise in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Retail sales were led lower by deapartment stores, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, the data showed. Greece's economy expanded in the first three months of the year after shrinking slightly in last year's final quarter, driven by consumer spending and a pick-up in investments, although a slow-down in Europe made falling exports a drag. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC Retail sales by volume y/y -2.7 5.0* -3.1 -3.2 -0.1 Retail sales by revenue y/y -2.0 5.4* -2.2* -2.6 -0.2 ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)