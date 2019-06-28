Market News
June 28, 2019

Greek April retail sales fall 2.7%, led by department stores, foods

    ATHENS, June 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
declined 2.7% in April compared to the same month last year
after an upwardly revised 5.0% rise in March, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led lower by deapartment stores, food and
beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, the data showed.
    Greece's economy expanded in the first three months of the
year after shrinking slightly in last year's final quarter,
driven by consumer spending and a pick-up in investments,
although a slow-down in Europe made falling exports a drag.
            
    
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES                  APRIL  MARCH  FEB   JAN    DEC
Retail sales by volume y/y   -2.7    5.0* -3.1  -3.2   -0.1
Retail sales by revenue y/y  -2.0    5.4* -2.2* -2.6   -0.2
-----------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 source: ELSTAT 

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
