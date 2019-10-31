Consumer Goods and Retail
October 31, 2019 / 10:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek August retail sales rise 0.8%, led by home appliances, supermarkets

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
0.8% in August compared to the same month last year after a
downwardly revised 2.2% decline in July, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Retail sales were led higher by supermarkets, home
appliances, books and stationery, the data showed.
    Greece's economy remained on the path of recovery in
April-to-June, with its pace of expansion picking up from the
first quarter thanks to a boost from net exports and government
spending.             
    
********************************************************
KEY FIGURES                August  July  June  May  April
Retail sales by volume y/y   0.8   -2.2* 2.4   -2.2 -2.6
Retail sales by revenue y/y  1.2   -1.9* 2.5   -1.9 -1.9
--------------------------------------------------------
* revised
Source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
