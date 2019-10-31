Greek August retail sales rise 0.8%, led by home appliances, supermarkets

ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 0.8% in August compared to the same month last year after a downwardly revised 2.2% decline in July, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday. Retail sales were led higher by supermarkets, home appliances, books and stationery, the data showed. Greece's economy remained on the path of recovery in April-to-June, with its pace of expansion picking up from the first quarter thanks to a boost from net exports and government spending. ******************************************************** KEY FIGURES August July June May April Retail sales by volume y/y 0.8 -2.2* 2.4 -2.2 -2.6 Retail sales by revenue y/y 1.2 -1.9* 2.5 -1.9 -1.9 -------------------------------------------------------- * revised Source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)