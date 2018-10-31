FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 31, 2018 / 10:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek August retail sales rise 3.2 pct, led by supermarkets

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
3.2 percent in August compared to the same month last year after
a downwardly revised 2.3 percent increase in July, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.
    Retail sales were led higher by supermarkets, furniture and
home appliances, the data showed.
    Greece's economy expanded for a sixth straight quarter in
the April-to-June period but at a slower pace than the quarter
before, mainly because of weak investment spending.
    Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent in the second
quarter compared with an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in
January-to-March.
    On an annual basis, Greece's economic expansion decelerated
to 1.8 percent in the second quarter from an upwardly revised
2.5 percent in the first quarter.
    
 KEY FIGURES         August  July   June   May    April  March
 Retail sales by     3.2     2.3*   1.7    4.2    1.5    1.5
 volume y/y                                              
 Retail sales by     4.8     4.0    3.1    4.9    0.9    1.2
 revenue y/y                                             
 
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos
Editing by Karolina Tagaris)
