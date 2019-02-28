Market News
February 28, 2019 / 10:20 AM / in 2 hours

Greek December retail sales rise 0.7 pct, led by apparel, fuels

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
0.7 percent in December compared to the same month in 2017 after
a downwardly revised 2.9 percent increase in November,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Retail sales were led higher by apparel, footwear, fuels and
supermarkets.
    Greece's economy expanded for a ninth straight quarter in
July-to-September and at a faster pace than the previous
quarter, mainly driven by stronger consumer spending.
    Gross domestic product grew by 1.0 percent in the third
quarter compared to an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in
April-to-June, according to the seasonally adjusted data from
statistics agency ELSTAT.             
    
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES                  DEC.  NOV.  OCT.  SEPT.  AUG. 
Retail sales by volume y/y   0.7   2.9*  -4.1  2.9    3.6
Retail sales by revenue y/y  0.5   3.7*  -2.3  4.5    5.2
---------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 Source: ELSTAT             

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
