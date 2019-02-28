Greek December retail sales rise 0.7 pct, led by apparel, fuels

ATHENS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 0.7 percent in December compared to the same month in 2017 after a downwardly revised 2.9 percent increase in November, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday. Retail sales were led higher by apparel, footwear, fuels and supermarkets. Greece's economy expanded for a ninth straight quarter in July-to-September and at a faster pace than the previous quarter, mainly driven by stronger consumer spending. Gross domestic product grew by 1.0 percent in the third quarter compared to an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in April-to-June, according to the seasonally adjusted data from statistics agency ELSTAT. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES DEC. NOV. OCT. SEPT. AUG. Retail sales by volume y/y 0.7 2.9* -4.1 2.9 3.6 Retail sales by revenue y/y 0.5 3.7* -2.3 4.5 5.2 --------------------------------------------------------- * revised Source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)