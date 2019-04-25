Market News
Greek February retail sales fall 3.3 pct led by department stores

    ATHENS, April 25 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 3.3 percent in February compared to the same month last
year after an upwardly revised 3.2 percent decline in January,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Retail sales were led lower by department stores,
supermarkets, cosmetics and pharmaceutical products.
    Greece's economy shrank in the last quarter of 2018 after
expanding for nine consecutive quartners, with gross domestic
product contracting by 0.1 percent, compared to a 1.0 percent
expansion in the third quarter.             
    
************************************************************
KEY FIGURES                  FEB   JAN    DEC   NOV    OCT 
Retail sales by volume y/y  -3.3  -3.2*  -0.1   2.9   -4.1 
Retail sales by revenue y/y -2.3  -2.6*   -0.2  3.7   -2.3 
-----------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
