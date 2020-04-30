Market News
Greek February retail sales rise 3.5%, led by pharmaceuticals

    ATHENS, April 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
rose 3.5% in February compared to the same month a year earlier
after a downwardly revised 6.2% increase in January, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Retail sales were led higher by cosmetics and
pharmaceuticals and food stores, the data showed.
    Greece's economy is expected to contract by 5-10% this year,
according to government estimates, as the coronavirus pandemic
has brought economic activity to a near standstill.
    The government will start to gradually lift lockdown
measures on May 4.             
    
*****************************************************
KEY FIGURES                  Feb  Jan  Dec   Nov  Oct 
Retail sales by volume y/y   3.5  6.2* -1.5* 3.7  7.2  
Retail sales by revenue y/y  4.7  7.8*  0.1* 4.7  6.6
-----------------------------------------------------
*revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou and George Georgiopoulos)
