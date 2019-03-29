Market News
Greek January retail sales fall 2.9 pct led by clothing, cosmetics

    ATHENS, March 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 2.9 percent in January compared to the same month last year
after a downwardly revised 0.1 percent decline in December,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led lower by clothing, footwear,
pharmaceutical products and cosmetics.   
    Greece's economy shrank in the last quarter of 2018 after
expanding for nine consecutive quartners, with gross domestic
product contracting by 0.1 percent, compared to a 1.0 percent
expansion in the third quarter.             
    
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES                  JAN.   DEC.   NOV.   OCT. SEPT.  
Retail sales by volume y/y   -2.9   -0.1*  2.9*   -4.1  2.9    
Retail sales by revenue y/y - 2.3   -0.2*  3.7*   -2.3  4.5    
-----------------------------------------------------------
 * revised
 Source: ELSTAT           

 (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by George Georgiopoulos)
