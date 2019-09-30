Market News
Greek July retail sales fall 3.0%, led by pharmaceuticals, clothing

    ATHENS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
declined 3.0% in July compared to the same month last year after
an upwardly revised 2.4% rise in June, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Monday.
    Retail sales were led lower by pharmaceutical products,
cosmetics, clothing and footwear, the data showed.
    Greece's economy remained on the path of recovery in
April-to-June, with its pace of expansion picking up from the
first quarter thanks to a boost from net exports and government
spending.
    
    
 KEY FIGURES        July   June   May     April   March
                                                  
 Retail sales by    -3.0   *2.4   -2.2    -2.6    5.0
 volume y/y                                       
 Retail sales by    -2.7   *2.5   -1.9    -1.9    5.4
 revenue y/y                                      
 
    
*revised
source: ELSTAT

