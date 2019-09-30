Greek July retail sales fall 3.0%, led by pharmaceuticals, clothing

ATHENS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume declined 3.0% in July compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 2.4% rise in June, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday. Retail sales were led lower by pharmaceutical products, cosmetics, clothing and footwear, the data showed. Greece's economy remained on the path of recovery in April-to-June, with its pace of expansion picking up from the first quarter thanks to a boost from net exports and government spending. KEY FIGURES July June May April March Retail sales by -3.0 *2.4 -2.2 -2.6 5.0 volume y/y Retail sales by -2.7 *2.5 -1.9 -1.9 5.4 revenue y/y *revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)