September 28, 2018 / 9:19 AM / in 2 hours

Greek July retail sales rise 2.5 pct, led by pharmaceuticals

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
rose 2.5 percent in July compared to the same month last year
after a downwardly revised 1.7 percent increase in June,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led higher by pharmaceuticals, cosmetics
and books, the data showed.
    Greece's economy expanded for a sixth straight quarter in
the April-to-June period but at a slower pace than the quarter
before, mainly because of weak investment spending.
    Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent in the second
quarter compared with an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in
January-to-March.
    On an annual basis, Greece's economic expansion decelerated
to 1.8 percent in the second quarter from an upwardly revised
2.5 percent in the first quarter.
    The EU Commission sees the economy growing by 1.9 percent
this year, while the International Monetary Fund projects growth
of 2.0 percent. 
    
 KEY FIGURES         July   June   May    April  March   Feb
 Retail sales by     2.5    1.7*   4.2    1.5    1.5     -0.4
 volume y/y                                              
 Retail sales by     4.0    3.1*   4.9    0.9    1.2     -0.9
 revenue y/y                                             
 
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
