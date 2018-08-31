Greek June retail sales rise 1.8 pct, led by house apparel

ATHENS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 1.8 percent in June compared to the same month last year after a downwardly revised 4.2 percent increase in May, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Retail sales were led higher by house apparel and electrical equipment, the data showed. Greece's economy grew for a fifth straight quarter in January-to-April, helped by stronger exports. Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent in the first quarter, accelerating from an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017. The EU Commission sees the economy growing by 1.9 percent this year, while the International Monetary Fund projects growth of 2.0 percent. KEY FIGURES JUNE MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC Retail sales 1.8 *4.2 1.5 1.5 -0.4 0.9 1.7 by volume y/y Retail sales 3.3 *4.9 0.9 1.2 -0.9 0.1 2.0 by revenue y/y * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)