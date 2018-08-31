FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 31, 2018

Greek June retail sales rise 1.8 pct, led by house apparel

    ATHENS, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
1.8 percent in June compared to the same month last year after a
downwardly revised 4.2 percent increase in May, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led higher by house apparel and electrical
equipment, the data showed.
    Greece's economy grew for a fifth straight quarter in
January-to-April, helped by stronger exports.
    Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent in the first
quarter, accelerating from an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in
the fourth quarter of 2017. 
    The EU Commission sees the economy growing by 1.9 percent
this year, while the International Monetary Fund projects growth
of 2.0 percent.
    
 KEY FIGURES     JUNE  MAY   APRIL  MARCH  FEB   JAN   DEC
 Retail sales    1.8   *4.2  1.5    1.5    -0.4  0.9   1.7
 by volume y/y                                         
 Retail sales    3.3   *4.9  0.9    1.2    -0.9  0.1   2.0
 by revenue y/y                                        
 
* revised
    
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
