August 30, 2019 / 9:27 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Greek June retail sales rise 2.3%, led by apparel, appliances

    ATHENS, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
2.3% in June compared to the same month last year after an
upwardly revised 2.2% fall in May, statistics service ELSTAT
said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led higher by home appliances and
furniture, apparel, footwear, fuels and lubricants, the data
showed.
    Greece's economy expanded in the first three months of the
year after shrinking slightly in last year's final quarter,
driven by consumer spending and a pick-up in investments,
although a slow-down in Europe made falling exports a drag.
            
***********************************************************
KEY FIGURES                 JUNE  MAY  APRIL  MARCH  FEB

Retail sales by volume y/y   2.3 -2.2* -2.6    5.0   -3.1
Retail sales by revenue y/y  2.3 -1.9* -1.9    5.4   -2.2
---------------------------------------------------------
*revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
