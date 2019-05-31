Greek March retail sales rise 4.6%, led by fuels, supermarkets

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 4.6% in March compared to the same month last year after an downwardly revised 3.1% decline in February, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Retail sales were led higher by fuels, lubricanta, supermarkets, furniture and household appliances. Greece's economy shrank in the last quarter of 2018 after expanding for nine consecutive quartners, with gross domestic product contracting by 0.1 percent, compared to a 1.0 percent expansion in the third quarter. ************************************************************ KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV Retail sales by volume y/y 4.6 -3.1* -3.2 -0.1 2.9 Retail sales by revenue y/y 5.1 -2.3 -2.6 -0.2 3.7 ----------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)