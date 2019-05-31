Market News
Greek March retail sales rise 4.6%, led by fuels, supermarkets

    ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
4.6% in March compared to the same month last year after an
downwardly revised 3.1% decline in February, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led higher by fuels, lubricanta, 
supermarkets, furniture and household appliances.
    Greece's economy shrank in the last quarter of 2018 after
expanding for nine consecutive quartners, with gross domestic
product contracting by 0.1 percent, compared to a 1.0 percent
expansion in the third quarter.             
    
KEY FIGURES                  MARCH  FEB   JAN    DEC   NOV
Retail sales by volume y/y   4.6   -3.1* -3.2   -0.1   2.9
Retail sales by revenue y/y  5.1   -2.3  -2.6   -0.2   3.7
 * revised
 source: ELSTAT                

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
