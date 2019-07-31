Greek May retail sales fall 2.4%, led by departments stores, foods

ATHENS, July 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume declined 2.4% in May compared to the same month last year after a downwardly revised 2.6% fall in April, statistics service ELSTAT said on Wednesday.

Retail sales were led lower by department stores, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, the data showed.

Greece’s economy expanded in the first three months of the year after shrinking slightly in last year’s final quarter, driven by consumer spending and a pick-up in investments, although a slow-down in Europe made falling exports a drag. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES MAY APRIL MARCH FEB JAN Retail sales by volume y/y -2.4 -2.6* 5.0 -3.1 -3.2 Retail sales by revenue y/y -2.0 -1.9* 5.4 -2.2 -2.6 —————————————————————————————- *revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)