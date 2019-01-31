Consumer Goods and Retail
Greek November retail sales rise 3.2 pct led higher by books

    ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
3.2 percent in November compared to the same month last year
after an upwardly revised 4.1 percent drop in October,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.
    Retail sales were led higher by books and stationery.
    Greece's economy expanded for a ninth straight quarter in
July-to-September and at a faster pace than the previous
quarter, mainly driven by stronger consumer spending.
    Gross domestic product grew by 1.0 percent in the third
quarter compared to an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in
April-to-June, according to the seasonally adjusted data from
statistics agency ELSTAT.
    
    
 KEY FIGURES       Nov.  Oct.   Sept.    Aug.   July   June  May
                                                             
 Retail sales by   +3,2  -4.1*  2.9      3.6    2.4    1.7   4.1
 volume y/y                                                  
 Retail sales by   +4.0  -2.3*  4.5      5.2    3.9    3.1   4.9
 revenue y/y                                                 
 * revised
source: ELSTAT  

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
