Greek November retail sales rise 3.2 pct led higher by books

ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 3.2 percent in November compared to the same month last year after an upwardly revised 4.1 percent drop in October, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday. Retail sales were led higher by books and stationery. Greece's economy expanded for a ninth straight quarter in July-to-September and at a faster pace than the previous quarter, mainly driven by stronger consumer spending. Gross domestic product grew by 1.0 percent in the third quarter compared to an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in April-to-June, according to the seasonally adjusted data from statistics agency ELSTAT. KEY FIGURES Nov. Oct. Sept. Aug. July June May Retail sales by +3,2 -4.1* 2.9 3.6 2.4 1.7 4.1 volume y/y Retail sales by +4.0 -2.3* 4.5 5.2 3.9 3.1 4.9 revenue y/y * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)