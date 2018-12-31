Market News
Greek October retail sales drop 4 pct due to automotive fuel

    ATHENS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
dropped 4 percent in October compared to the same month last
year after a downwardly revised 2.9 percent increase in
September, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Retail sales were led lower by automotive fuel,
pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.
    Greece's economy expanded for a ninth straight quarter in
July-to-September and at a faster pace than the previous
quarter, mainly driven by stronger consumer spending.
    Gross domestic product grew by 1.0 percent in the third
quarter compared to an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in
April-to-June, according to the seasonally adjusted data from
statistics agency ELSTAT.
    
    
 KEY FIGURES       October   September  August  July   June   May
                                                              
 Retail sales by   -4.0      2.9*       3.6     2.4    1.7    4.1
 volume y/y                                                   
 Retail sales by   -2.2      4.5*       5.2     3.9    3.1    4.9
 revenue y/y                                                  
 * revised
source: ELSTAT  

 (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)
