January 31, 2018 / 10:14 AM / in 3 hours

Greek retail sales drop in November, led by supermarkets, fuels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
declined 2.9 percent in November compared to the same month a
year ago after a 1.0 percent drop in October, statistics service
ELSTAT said on Wednesday.
    Retail sales were led lower by supermarkets, fuels,
lubricants, foods and beverages, the data showed.
    Greece's economy expanded for a third straight quarter
between July and September, driven by strong tourism and higher
government spending. Gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent
in the third quarter from the second.             
    The government expects the economy to grow by 2.5 percent
this year. 
************************************************************    
    
KEY FIGURES        NOV   OCT   SEPT  AUG  JULY  JUNE
Retail Sales by   -2.9  -1.0* -0.8  0.8  2.5   3.7
volume y/y
Retail Sales by   -1.7  -0.7* -0.7  0.4  1.8   3.1
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.