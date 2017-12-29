FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2017 / 10:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek retail sales drop in October, led by foods, department stores

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    ATHENS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
declined 1.1 percent in October compared to the same month a
year ago after a 0.8 percent drop in September, statistics
service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led lower by foods, beverages and
department stores, the data showed.
    Greece's economy expanded for a third straight quarter
between July and September, driven by strong tourism and higher
government spending. Gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent
in the third quarter from the second.             
    The government expects the economy to grow by about 1.6
percent this year.
    
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES       OCT  SEPT  AUG  JULY  JUNE  MAY 
Retail Sales by   -1.1 -0.8  0.8  2.5   3.7   0.3    
volume y/y
Retail Sales by   -0.8 -0.7  0.4  1.8   3.1   0.4
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
