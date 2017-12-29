Greek retail sales drop in October, led by foods, department stores

ATHENS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume declined 1.1 percent in October compared to the same month a year ago after a 0.8 percent drop in September, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday. Retail sales were led lower by foods, beverages and department stores, the data showed. Greece's economy expanded for a third straight quarter between July and September, driven by strong tourism and higher government spending. Gross domestic product expanded 0.3 percent in the third quarter from the second. The government expects the economy to grow by about 1.6 percent this year. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES OCT SEPT AUG JULY JUNE MAY Retail Sales by -1.1 -0.8 0.8 2.5 3.7 0.3 volume y/y Retail Sales by -0.8 -0.7 0.4 1.8 3.1 0.4 revenue y/y ---------------------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)