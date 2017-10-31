FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek retail sales edge up in August led by cosmetics, appliances
October 31, 2017 / 10:14 AM / Updated an hour ago

Greek retail sales edge up in August led by cosmetics, appliances

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    ATHENS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
0.1 percent in August compared to the same month a year ago
after an upwardly revised 2.5 percent increase in July,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.
    Retail sales were led higher by furniture, household
appliances, books and stationary, drugs and cosmetics, the data
showed.
    Greece's economy expanded in the first three months of 2017
as gross domestic product grew by 0.4 percent compared to the
final quarter of 2016 when it contracted by 1.1 percent.
               
    The government expects the economy to grow by about 2
percent this year.
    
**********************************************************
KEY FIGURES       AUGUST JULY JUNE MAY  APRIL MARCH FEB
Retail Sales by   0.1    2.5* 3.7  0.3  2.1   -1.2  9.9
volume y/y
Retail Sales by  -0.3    1.8* 3.1  0.4   3.8  0.1  11.2
revenue y/y
----------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

