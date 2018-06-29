Greek retail sales rise 1.3 percent in April, led by supermarkets

ATHENS, June 29 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 1.3 percent in April compared to the same month last year after a 1.5 percent increase in March, statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.

Retail sales were led higher by supermarkets and pharmaceuticals, the data showed.

Greece’s economy grew for a fifth straight quarter in January-to-March, helped by stronger exports.

Gross domestic product expanded 0.8 percent in the first quarter, accelerating from an upwardly revised 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017.

The EU Commission sees the economy growing by 1.9 percent this year, while the International Monetary Fund projects growth of 2.0 percent.

********************************************************** KEY FIGURES APRIL MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV Retail Sales +1.3 +1.5 -0.4 +0.9 +1.7 -2.6 by volume y/y Retail Sales by +0.8 +1.2 -0.9 +0.1 +2.0 -1.4 revenue y/y ——————————————————————————————- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou Editing by Karolina Tagaris)