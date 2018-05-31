FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 9:18 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Greek retail sales rise in March, led by supermarkets, books

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, May 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 1.5 percent in March compared to the same month a year ago after a downwardly revised 0.4 percent decline in February, statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday.

Retail sales were led higher by supermarkets, stationary and books, the data showed.

Greeces’s economy grew for a fourth straight quarter in October-December, driven by stronger investment spending, but the pace was slower than in the previous quarter.

Gross domestic product rose 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, the expansion decelerating from an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in July-September.

The government expects the economy to grow by 2.0 to 2.1 percent this year. ************************************************************* KEY FIGURES MARCH FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT Retail Sales by +1.5 *-0.4 +0.9 +1.7 -2.6 -1.0 -0.8 volume y/y Retail Sales by +1.2 *-0.9 +0.1 +2.0 -1.4 -0.7 -0.7 revenue y/y ——————————————————————————————- * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

