Greek retail sales up 7.1 pct y/y in October

ATHENS, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose 7.1% in October compared to the same month last year after an downwardly revised 5.0% increase in September, statistics service ELSTAT said on Tuesday.

Retail sales were led higher by purchases of medicines and cosmetics, followed by stationery, the data showed.

Greece’s economy continued to recover in the third quarter, driven by net exports, but its expansion slowed from the second quarter amid weaker consumer spending and investments.

*********************************************************** KEY FIGURES October September August July Retail sales by volume y/y 7.1 *5.0 2.2 -2.2 Retail sales by revenue y/y 6.6 *4.4 2.5 -1.9 —————————————————————————————- * revised Source: ELSTAT (Reporting By Michele Kambas)