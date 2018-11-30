Market News
Greek September retail sales rise 3.3 pct, led by books, supermarkets

    ATHENS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume rose
3.3 percent in September compared to the same month last year
after an upwardly revised 3.6 percent increase in August,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Friday.
    Retail sales were led higher by supermarkets, books, apparel
and footwear, the data showed.
    Greece's economy expanded for a sixth straight quarter in
the April-to-June period but at a slower pace than the quarter
before, mainly because of weak investment spending.
    Gross domestic product grew 0.2 percent in the second
quarter compared with an upwardly revised 0.9 percent in
January-to-March.
    
**************************************************************
KEY FIGURES                 September  August  July  June  May

Retail sales by volume y/y     3.3     3.6*    2.4*  1.7   4.1*
Retail sales by revenue y/y    4.9     5.2*    3.9*  3.1   4.9
---------------------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT            

