RPT-Greek retail sales drop in February, led by books, fuels

(Repeats without any changes to text) ATHENS, April 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume fell 0.1 percent in February compared to the same month a year ago after a downwardly revised 0.9 percent increase in January, statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday. Retail sales were led lower by books, stationary, fuels and lubricants, the data showed. Greeces's economy grew for a fourth straight quarter in October-December, driven by stronger investment spending, but the pace was slower than in the previous quarter. Gross domestic product rose 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of 2017, the expansion decelerating from an upwardly revised 0.4 percent in July-September. The government expects the economy to grow by 2.5 percent this year. KEY FIGURES FEB JAN DEC NOV OCT SEPT AUG Retail sales by -0.1 *0.9 1.7 -2.6 -1.0 -0.8 0.8 volume y/y Retail sales by -0.4 *0.1 2.0* -1.4 -0.7 -0.7 0.4 revenue y/y * revised source: ELSTAT (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)