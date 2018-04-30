FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 30, 2018 / 10:00 AM / Updated 17 minutes ago

RPT-Greek retail sales drop in February, led by books, fuels

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Repeats without any changes to text)
    ATHENS, April 30 (Reuters) - Greek retail sales by volume
fell 0.1 percent in February compared to the same month a year
ago after a downwardly revised 0.9 percent increase in January,
statistics service ELSTAT said on Monday.
    Retail sales were led lower by books, stationary, fuels and
lubricants, the data showed.
    Greeces's economy grew for a fourth straight quarter in
October-December, driven by stronger investment spending, but
the pace was slower than in the previous quarter.
    Gross domestic product rose 0.1 percent in the fourth
quarter of 2017, the expansion decelerating from an upwardly
revised 0.4 percent in July-September.  
    The government expects the economy to grow by 2.5 percent
this year.
    
    
 KEY FIGURES       FEB   JAN    DEC   NOV    OCT   SEPT    AUG
 Retail sales by   -0.1  *0.9   1.7   -2.6   -1.0   -0.8    0.8
 volume y/y                                                
 Retail sales by   -0.4  *0.1   2.0*  -1.4   -0.7   -0.7    0.4
 revenue y/y                                               
 
* revised
    
source: ELSTAT        

 (Reporting by Renee Maltezou)
