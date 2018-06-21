FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 1:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Deal on future of Greece possible on Thursday - Germany's Scholz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 21 (Reuters) - Euro zone finance ministers on Thursday could reach an agreement on the future of Greece after the end of its bailout programme, German finance minister Olaf Scholz said.

“The government and the people of Greece have done a really good job,” Scholz told reporters on arrival for a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg.

“It is possible that today we will find a solution to organise the time after the programme,” Scholz added. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels)

