Greek utility Public Power gets 6 expressions of interest for coal-fired units

ATHENS, June 21 (Reuters) - Public Power Corp. (PPC) , Greece’s dominant power utility, has received six expressions of interest for about 40 percent of its coal-fired capacity being sold under Greece’s international bailout, it said on Thursday.

The groups which submitted interest for three coal-fired units and a license to build a new one are: GEK-Terna, Mytilineos, Elvalhalkor, Damco in a joint venture with China’s Beijing Guohua power Company, Indoverse Coal Investments and Energeticky Prumyslovy Holdings

Investors had until 1400 GMT on Thursday to submit interest. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou )